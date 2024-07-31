The Giannis Freak 6 is the latest signature shoe from super hooper Giannis

Putting his stamp on these new sneaks, the pink, red and white 'Roses' colourway honours Giannis's late father, while the black and lime green 'Naija' colourway showcases the super hooper's high-energy style and Nigerian roots. The pink colourway is no surprise, considering Giannis wore shoes in that hue to training with the Bucks to salute his daughter's birth. For an extra dose of personalisation, the bottoms of the outsoles are printed with the word "Freak" in honour of Giannis's nickname.

Along with the Giannis Freak 6, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nike are introducing a new silhouette of the Giannis Immortality 4, plus a fresh apparel collection, including a Dri-FIT quarter-zip top, jersey, pairs of joggers and shorts, and a classic Nike T-shirt. On 16 August, these items will be available on Nike.com and at selected retailers, joining the Giannis Immortality 3 and Freak 5 sneakers.

Sure, being 6'11" with a 7'3" wingspan could elevate your game. But so could wearing these stylish and versatile new sneaks—no need to be a "Greek Freak" or a Greek god.