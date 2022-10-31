5 Fun Autumn Activities That Break a Sweat

As temperatures begin to drop, it can be tempting to cosy up indoors and stay put. And while taking a rest is imperative for both the body and mind, it's equally important to keep moving. It may seem like there are fewer opportunities to get active outside during cooler months, but there are several fun autumn activities that can work up a sweat—and they don't even feel like a workout.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity (such as walking briskly, yoga or gardening), 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity in a week (like running, skipping, swimming laps and bicycling), or a combination of both. Children and adolescents are also recommended to do at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity every day. Exercising regularly can benefit your health by decreasing your risk of developing diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

If you're looking for enjoyable ways to keep moving outside during the autumn season, here are six ways to break a sweat, recommended by certified personal trainers. Depending on your current fitness level, medical history and other factors, each of these activities probably fall under the moderate-intensity category. Here's why: most of them require walking and, in some instances, carrying heavy items—like big pumpkins or bags of apples.

But, a few of the fun autumn activities listed below would qualify as vigorous exercise, since they call for running and jumping. If you're unsure if any of the below are a fit for you, make sure you check in with your doctor or other licensed medical professional.