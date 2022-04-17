The Best Nike Golf Hats To Wear on the Course
Buying Guide
Keep covered and comfortable while out on the course with these Nike hats.
Blue skies and warm temperatures make for idyllic conditions on the golf course—but a long day of golf can also mean extended sun exposure. For golfers gearing up to play in hot and sunny conditions, make sure your outfit helps to protect from the sun and keep your body temperature in check. In addition to finding lightweight clothing and supportive golf shoes, you'll want to find a golf hat that offers UV protection, keeps sun and sweat out of the eyes and completes any look. And for dedicated golfers who like to brave cold-weather conditions on the course, there's a hat for you, too.
Nike's Best Golf Hats
Nike golf hats come in three key styles—caps, visors and beanies.
1.Golf Caps
For a classic and functional style, opt for a golf cap (or a baseball cap) with a bill that provides shade for your face. Nike golf hats made with Nike AeroBill technology combine breathability with sweat-wicking comfort, helping to increase airflow and keep your face and head dry and cool throughout a round. Nike golf hats come with bold, unique prints or subtle details meaning there's an option that can match your personal style.
RELATED: 3 Easy Ways To Wash a Baseball Cap
2.Golf Visors
Visors made with Nike Dri-FIT Technology move sweat away from the skin for quick evaporation, and the built-in sweatbands are soft and absorbent. Most have a sliding size strap with a metal buckle closure enabling the perfect fit.
3.Golf Beanies
For golfers who hit the links regardless of the weather, it's a good idea to keep a warm and cosy hat in your golf bag so you can keep the head and ears protected from the cold on chilly days. Nike beanies come in lots of different styles, including a golf-specific, reversible design that features a solid colour on one side and a modern mash-up of iconic houndstooth and classic checks on the other.
Words by: Lesly Gregory