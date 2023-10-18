7 Nike gift ideas for your best friend

Through thick and thin, your best friend has been there for you. For many pals, gift-giving is a top way to express care and love. Whether you're shopping for the festive season, a birthday or just because, the stakes can feel high when getting a gift for your best friend. After all, you want it to be thoughtful—and something that will be enjoyed.

The good news? There are many practical friend gifts by Nike that any type of BFF will appreciate—whatever your friend's interests. From small gift ideas for friends like workout accessories to an outfit that pairs well with your bestie's jewellery collection, here are seven gift ideas for best friends that are sure to brighten their day—whatever the occasion.