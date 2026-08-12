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  2. Tops & T-Shirts
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  3. Long Sleeve Shirts
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Women's Dri-FIT Long Sleeve Shirts

(43)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
€ 64,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
€ 47,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
€ 64,99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
€ 49,99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Mid Layer
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Mid Layer
€ 44,99
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Golf Top
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Golf Top
€ 69,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
€ 94,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
€ 74,99
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
€ 59,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
€ 69,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Football Top
€ 44,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
€ 69,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
€ 47,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Top
€ 64,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
€ 69,99
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Mid-Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Mid-Layer Top
€ 79,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top
€ 94,99
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate Top
Recycled Materials
Nike SB
Skate Top
€ 89,99
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
€ 149,99
Nike ACG 'Vault'
Nike ACG 'Vault' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Vault'
Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
€ 89,99
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
€ 114,99
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
€ 109,99
Nike SB
Nike SB Long-Sleeve Skate Top
Recycled Materials
Nike SB
Long-Sleeve Skate Top
€ 99,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
€ 69,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
€ 69,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
€ 89,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
€ 54,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 119,99
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Golf Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Golf Top
€ 74,99
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Women's Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Women's Long-Sleeve Top
€ 59,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
€ 69,99
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
€ 44,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
€ 69,99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Top
€ 64,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Knit Top
€ 74,99
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Knit Top
€ 74,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Polo
30% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Long-Sleeve Cropped Tennis Top
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Long-Sleeve Cropped Tennis Top
30% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT-Mid Layer Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT-Mid Layer Tennis Top
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
30% off
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Drill Top
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
€ 69,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
€ 89,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
€ 54,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 119,99
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Golf Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Golf Top
€ 74,99
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Women's Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Women's Long-Sleeve Top
€ 59,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Crew-Neck Top
€ 69,99
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
€ 44,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
€ 69,99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Women's Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Women's Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Top
€ 64,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Knit Top
€ 74,99
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Crew-Neck Knit Top
€ 74,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Polo
30% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Long-Sleeve Cropped Tennis Top
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Long-Sleeve Cropped Tennis Top
30% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT-Mid Layer Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT-Mid Layer Tennis Top
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
30% off
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Drill Top
30% off