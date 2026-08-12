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Women's Dri-FIT Basketball Clothing

(50)
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
€ 119,99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Jersey Shorts
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Jersey Shorts
€ 79,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€ 64,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€ 37,99
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
€ 44,99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€ 94,99
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
€ 64,99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
€ 54,99
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Golden State Warriors Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
€ 99,99
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
€ 99,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Loose T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Loose T-Shirt
€ 37,99
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike
Nike Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
Nike
Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
€ 94,99
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€ 94,99
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€ 94,99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
€ 79,99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 89,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 54,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
€ 37,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover \Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
\Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
€ 49,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
€ 39,99
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Diamond Shorts
€ 49,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
€ 49,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
€ 59,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 39,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€ 54,99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
€ 69,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
€ 44,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
€ 49,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
€ 42,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
30% off
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
€ 15,99
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€ 94,99
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€ 94,99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
€ 79,99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 89,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
€ 54,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
€ 37,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover \Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
\Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
€ 49,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
€ 39,99
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Diamond Shorts
€ 49,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
€ 49,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
€ 59,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 39,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€ 54,99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
€ 69,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
€ 44,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
€ 49,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
€ 42,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
30% off
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
€ 15,99