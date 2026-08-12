Women's Atlético de Madrid shirts 2026/27: sportswear that puts you in control
What makes our women's Atlético Madrid shirts so comfortable? For one thing, we craft them from a lightweight, exceptionally breathable material. Nike Aero-FIT technology moves air between your skin and the fabric, so sweat can evaporate quickly. This way, you stay dry, and your body temperature is regulated, no matter how intensely you're playing. Ventilation zones accentuate the airy feel when you need it most. Plus, flat-lock seams and smooth weaves help to prevent irritation during extended wear.
You can feel just like one of your heroes in our women's Atlético Madrid shirts. We're talking matching colours for home, away and goalie shirts. The club shield is stitched onto the chest alongside the Nike Swoosh—a mark of our premium quality. Meanwhile, numbered tags on the hem reflect the authenticity of your top. You can expect total comfort, too—our pieces are designed with plenty of flex, so there's no limit on how far you can stretch.
If you're heading out onto the pitch, choose a women's shirt with short sleeves for breathability as you play. Cheering from the stands? Pull it over a base layer to help lock in heat. And thanks to our extended women's Atlético Madrid kit, you can easily find the full strip and get match-ready from head to toe. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose women's Atlético Madrid kit with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.