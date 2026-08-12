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White Tennis Skirts & Dresses

(10)
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Straight Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Straight Tennis Skirt
€ 54,99
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dress
€ 74,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Pleated Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Pleated Tennis Skirt
€ 74,99
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Tennis Skirt
€ 34,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
€ 84,99
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
€ 59,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
Bestseller
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
€ 129,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
€ 84,99
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
€ 49,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
30% off

White tennis skirts: play with confidence

Play to win in our high-performance white tennis skirts and dresses. We've been creating innovative technical garments for the court since the mid-1970s, and this expertise is reflected in our current range.

Thanks to lightweight fabrics, our white tennis dresses and skirts are completely flexible—allowing you to move with total freedom. Opt for pieces made with Nike Dri-FIT fabric technology. It wicks moisture away from the skin, so you'll stay comfortable as the competition heats up. Look for white tennis dresses with cutouts in the back, delivering extra ventilation while you play. Nike tennis skirts with mesh pleats will also keep you cool during warm-weather sessions.

Make a statement on the court with sleek stripes or bold abstract prints—or keep it classic in a crisp, white kit. You'll also find a range of fits, from sleek and form-fitting to flouncy designs that sit high on the waist.