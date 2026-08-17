White caps: protection when you need it
Once the sun starts shining, our white caps help you stay focused on your training. We make them in practical designs that keep the glare off, without adding unwanted bulk or weight. Plus, we craft them from breathable materials that promote good air circulation for lasting comfort. Shop our selection of straight and curved brim shapes to find your perfect match, and look out for our iconic Nike Swoosh that adds a premium finishing touch.
Find your focus
Keep cool when the action heats up in a white cap featuring our Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed fabric uses engineered moisture-wicking fibres to actively draw sweat away from your scalp. Then, they transport the dampness to the surface, so it can dry. Plus, breathable properties promote improved airflow. All of this means you can shed excess heat quickly. That ensures you stay fresh and comfortable for longer. Look out for designs with mesh panels, which provide extra cooling where you need it most.
Own the court
From the pre-match knock-up to must-win match points, our white caps help you keep your head in the game. Shady brims provide defence against the glare, even when you're serving and rallying with the sun in your face. We've also reshaped the bill to be a little shorter. That means it gives you the protection you want without blocking your view during your serve. Plus, sweat-wicking properties and lightweight mesh materials give you the comfort you need to stay focused throughout each game, set and match.
Bring your A-game
Our white caps for golfers let you get the most out of your time on the links. We craft them from fabrics rich in natural fibres for a gentle, breathable feel. When the action heats up, our Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat to help you stay cool. Plus, curved brims provide optimum protection from glare, helping improve your depth perception. Look out for comfortable materials that keep your scalp protected from harmful rays, and find your perfect fit with adjustable back straps.
Share your passion
We make our white caps in a selection of designs, so you can show off your commitment to your favourite sport or team. You can embrace a basketball-inspired aesthetic with our Jumpman range. If you're passionate about football, go for caps inspired by some of the world's most iconic clubs. Want a cap that celebrates your unique spirit? Look out for inspiring slogans and bold printed details that are made to stand out. When it comes to branded detailing, you can keep things neat and discreet with tonal embroidery. For a loud-and-proud effect, go for styles with oversized logos in contrasting colourways.
Join our mission
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a white cap with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.