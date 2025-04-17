Trail-running tops and T-shirts: unlock your potential
Training for an open-country run or a demanding mountain event? We craft Nike Pegasus trail-running shoes with outdoor adventures in mind. Expect light-yet-durable uppers that respond to each movement of your foot. Outsoles with multidirectional treads that give stability on wet or uneven surfaces. Plus, stretchy laces and pull tabs on the heels make it simple to get your shoes on and off.
Your run doesn't stop when the weather turns. That's why our Nike Pegasus trail shoes are built to keep out the elements. Find designs with water-resistant GORE-TEX membranes in the upper. These deliver trusted protection from rain and mud, so your feet stay dry and comfortable from the first mile to the last. Sturdy ankle cuffs stop debris from getting inside your shoes. Meanwhile, our flexible mesh materials support your body's natural range of motion.
Give your joints and muscles the protection they need with Nike Pegasus trail-running shoes. Look out for our acclaimed ReactX foam in the inner sole. It's engineered to soak up the impact of each push-off and landing. Plus, its innovative design delivers a 13% increase in energy return compared to previous generations. Looking for footwear that can transition from the road to the trail? Check out our all-terrain designs. Their generative traction patterns mean you can switch between surfaces without breaking your stride.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Pegasus trail shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.