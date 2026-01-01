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Slim Trousers & Tights

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
+3
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€ 99,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
€ 89,99
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Briefs
Just In
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Briefs
€ 34,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 139,99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
Just In
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
€ 59,99
Netherlands x Patta
Netherlands x Patta Men's Tech Fleece Joggers
Launching in SNKRS
Netherlands x Patta
Men's Tech Fleece Joggers
€ 114,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
€ 69,99
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 114,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
€ 119,99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
€ 89,99
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Netherlands Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 114,99
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Trousers
€ 89,99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 59,99
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
€ 89,99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
€ 119,99
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Joggers
€ 99,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 79,99
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
FFF Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 114,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 139,99
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
NikeSKIMS Airy
NikeSKIMS Airy Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
NikeSKIMS Airy
Women's Low-Rise Mini Flare Trousers
€ 89,99