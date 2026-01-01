  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights

Men's Slim Trousers & Tights

(45)
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
€ 89,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
+3
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€ 99,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 79,99
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers
€ 119,99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 59,99
Jordan Flight Essentials
Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Essentials
Men's Trousers
€ 89,99
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 114,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
€ 69,99
Netherlands x Patta
Netherlands x Patta Men's Tech Fleece Joggers
Launching in SNKRS
Netherlands x Patta
Men's Tech Fleece Joggers
€ 114,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 139,99
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
FFF Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 114,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 139,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Briefs
Just In
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Briefs
€ 34,99
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
Just In
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
€ 119,99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Slim Golf Trousers
€ 89,99
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Netherlands Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 114,99
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Just In
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 149,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Pants
€ 109,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 69,99
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Brazil Strike Elite
Brazil Strike Elite Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike Elite
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
€ 119,99
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 69,99
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 149,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 69,99
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
€ 69,99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
€ 79,99
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Croatia 2026 Strike Pant
Croatia 2026 Strike Pant Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Croatia 2026 Strike Pant
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 74,99
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Nigeria Strike
Nigeria Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Nigeria Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Norway Tech Fleece
Norway Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
Norway Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 114,99
Turkey 2026 Strike Pants
Turkey 2026 Strike Pants Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Turkey 2026 Strike Pants
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 74,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
30% off
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit Bottoms
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
30% off
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
30% off
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
30% off
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
30% off
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 69,99
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 149,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 69,99
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
€ 69,99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
€ 79,99
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Croatia 2026 Strike Pant
Croatia 2026 Strike Pant Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Croatia 2026 Strike Pant
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 74,99
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Nigeria Strike
Nigeria Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Nigeria Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 74,99
Norway Tech Fleece
Norway Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers
Norway Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 114,99
Turkey 2026 Strike Pants
Turkey 2026 Strike Pants Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Turkey 2026 Strike Pants
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 74,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
30% off
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit Bottoms
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Pants
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
30% off
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
30% off
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Elite
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Knit Pants
30% off
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
30% off