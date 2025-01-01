Running socks: the freedom to move
Whether you're running your first mile or training for a marathon, our specialist running socks keep you moving through every stride. Compressive qualities and soft fabric ensure our socks will keep you comfortable and supported. Choose from individual pairs, ideal for topping up your sock drawer, or multipacks for the frequent runner. Plus, with sizes for all ages, you can kit out the whole family for every race.
Power past the finish line
Our running compression socks are cleverly constructed to support you as you move. The super-stretchy fabric hugs your feet tightly to help reduce muscle fatigue. By cutting out unnecessary movement, they protect your energy reserves and lower the risk of cramping. The result is greater performance and the confidence you need to get through the toughest of runs. Nike compression running socks also increase circulation for faster recovery, meaning you can get back on the track sooner. Look out for our switch-foot arch support, which lets you customise where the cushioning sits against your sole.
Hit the trails
When crafting our trail-running socks, we worked with experienced runners to design specialist fabrics for outdoor conditions. Our breathable wool-blend material delivers natural insulation, keeping you warm when the temperature drops and offering breathability when it rises. Stride with confidence over uneven ground in NikeGrip yarn that delivers anti-slip, anti-slide protection. You'll find mesh layers built into the grip for moisture drainage and ventilation, as well as a heavier knit through the arch for extra support. The finishing touch? Heel tabs that help keep out dirt and protect your feet from rubbing.
Performance where it counts
When speed matters, Nike running socks give you extra power to perform at your best. Our cushioned running socks give you the edge you need—even over tough distances. Form-fitting knits hug your feet and keep your socks in place, while added stretch gives you the freedom to move. Meanwhile, sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT fabric draws moisture away from the skin and disperses it across the fabric, so it can dry faster—keeping you comfortable.
Running socks to suit every style
Every run and every runner is unique. That's why our range includes a choice of lengths and designs that can show off your individual style. Longer socks give you extended coverage for off-road adventures. For a lighter feel, choose ankle-length running socks, or go for a barely-there style with our no-show socks. To bring a bright pop to your workout wardrobe, opt for bold colours. Or pick a monochrome pair that works seamlessly with every outfit. Each set features our iconic Nike Swoosh woven into the fabric, as a mark of premium quality.
Better for the planet
Winning the race against climate change requires all of us to step up. That's why we launched Nike's Move to Zero—our campaign to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To help us get there, we transform up to one billion plastic bottles a year into high-performance materials, such as recycled polyester. To join our journey, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag across the range.