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Running Leggings with Pockets

(9)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€ 89,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
€ 64,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
€ 37,99
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loops
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
€ 84,99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
€ 84,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
€ 69,99
Nike Lunar Ray
Nike Lunar Ray Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Lunar Ray
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
€ 109,99
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights
€ 109,99

Running leggings with phone pockets: pro tech and practical details

Whether you're hitting the gym or heading out onto the track, our running leggings with pockets mean you can keep essentials close while you work out. Zip pockets in the back keep valuables secure, while deep slip pockets on the sides are ideal for storing your phone on the move. Soft fabric with a smooth feel is kind to your skin as well as your screen, while flat-lock seams help to maintain sleek lines and reduce irritation.

We make our running leggings with pockets using Dri-FIT technology, so you stay cool and dry as you move. The microfibre construction wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the surface, so it can evaporate quickly. Supreme flex through the fabric means they stay opaque, no matter how deep you squat. Plus, the compressive qualities support your muscles to achieve their best, then help them to recover—so you can work harder for longer. We test our technology rigorously to ensure it works for the full life of the garment, through every workout and wash.

If you're expecting chilly conditions on your next run, reach for a full-length pair of running tights with pockets that lock in warmth. When the temperature rises, pick a short or capri style for increased breathability. Block colours and bold patterns make it easy to find a pair to match your unique style. Meanwhile, contrasting colour waistbands and logo detailing offer an added pop. Our leggings don't just look good—they're also better for the planet. As part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative, we use recycled materials across our range, such as durable yarn spun from plastic bottles. To join our journey to net-zero carbon and waste, look for the Sustainable Materials tag on our running leggings with phone pockets.