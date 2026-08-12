Running leggings with phone pockets: pro tech and practical details
Whether you're hitting the gym or heading out onto the track, our running leggings with pockets mean you can keep essentials close while you work out. Zip pockets in the back keep valuables secure, while deep slip pockets on the sides are ideal for storing your phone on the move. Soft fabric with a smooth feel is kind to your skin as well as your screen, while flat-lock seams help to maintain sleek lines and reduce irritation.
We make our running leggings with pockets using Dri-FIT technology, so you stay cool and dry as you move. The microfibre construction wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the surface, so it can evaporate quickly. Supreme flex through the fabric means they stay opaque, no matter how deep you squat. Plus, the compressive qualities support your muscles to achieve their best, then help them to recover—so you can work harder for longer. We test our technology rigorously to ensure it works for the full life of the garment, through every workout and wash.
If you're expecting chilly conditions on your next run, reach for a full-length pair of running tights with pockets that lock in warmth. When the temperature rises, pick a short or capri style for increased breathability. Block colours and bold patterns make it easy to find a pair to match your unique style. Meanwhile, contrasting colour waistbands and logo detailing offer an added pop. Our leggings don't just look good—they're also better for the planet. As part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative, we use recycled materials across our range, such as durable yarn spun from plastic bottles. To join our journey to net-zero carbon and waste, look for the Sustainable Materials tag on our running leggings with phone pockets.