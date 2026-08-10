Older Boys Shoes

(188)
Older Kids (7-15 yrs)Younger Kids (3-7 yrs)Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
Kids 
(1)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Shoe Height 
(0)
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 144,99
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 59,99
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 124,99
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Bia
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 64,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
€ 49,99
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 134,99
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 54,99
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 114,99
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
€ 54,99
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
€ 99,99
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
€ 54,99
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 159,99
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X Younger/Older Kids' Tennis Shoe
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X
Younger/Older Kids' Tennis Shoe
€ 84,99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 114,99
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
€ 94,99
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 74,99
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 139,99