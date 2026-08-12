High-waisted gym leggings: added stretch for better performance
When you want to reach a little further, you need workout clothing that does the same. That's where our high-waisted gym leggings come in—they're crafted with extended coverage to support you as you train. You'll find branded waistbands as well as structured panels with built-in compression to help muscles act fast and recover quickly. Look out for internal drawcords that can be adjusted for added comfort. Carrying a future sports star? Zonal fabric is designed to grow with you during pregnancy to cover your bump.
In chilly weather, opt for full-length legs to lock in heat. Shorter styles give you that airy feeling when the weather gets warmer. We've got capri options, too, for those in-between days. Extra-flexible fabric means our high-waisted gym tights stretch with you in all directions, so there's nothing holding you back from reaching your goals. Plus, squat-proof testing ensures they stay opaque and don't lose their shape.
Stay cool and dry, thanks to our innovative Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin to help it evaporate faster, allowing you to train in comfort. The smart, lightweight yarn begins life as recycled plastic bottles, so your high-waisted training leggings are doing their bit to reduce landfill. You can stay connected, too, thanks to handy slip pockets that are just right for a phone. Meanwhile, check the back for zip-up pouches that are ideal for stashing your keys and other valuables. Plus, with a range of colours—ranging from neutral to bold—you'll find a pair of high-waisted gym leggings to suit your style.