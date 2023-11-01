Skip to main content
      F.C. Barcelona Club
      F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
      €69.99
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Full-Zip Hoodie
      Just In
      €129.99
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Third
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Third Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      €129.99
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Third
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Third Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      €94.99
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
      F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona
      F.C. Barcelona Men's Nike Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
      €74.99
      F.C. Barcelona
      F.C. Barcelona Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona Club Fleece
      F.C. Barcelona Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Graphic Hoodie
      F.C. Barcelona
      F.C. Barcelona Men's French Terry Graphic Sweatshirt
      €64.99
      F.C. Barcelona Essential
      F.C. Barcelona Essential Women's Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €69.99
      F.C. Barcelona
      F.C. Barcelona Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
      €54.99
      F.C. Barcelona Club Third
      F.C. Barcelona Club Third Men's Nike Football French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      €64.99

      F.C. Barcelona hoodies: show your passion for the game

      When the temperature drops, our F.C. Barcelona hoodies are on hand to lock in heat. Whether you're cheering from the stands or warming up on the touchline, our innovative clothing means your comfort is covered. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin, so it can evaporate quicker—keeping you dry and fresh. Meanwhile, our Nike Tech Fleece uses cosy jersey with a synthetic spacer to trap body heat and create weightless warmth. Ribbed trims and stretchy cuffs go the extra mile to retain heat too.

      Practical details make our F.C. Barcelona sweatshirts ready for the challenge ahead. We're talking handy pockets, cosy hoods and adjustable drawstrings. Plus, zip-up styles make it easy to throw on your F.C. Barça hoodie and go. The most important detail of all? Our iconic Swoosh, of course—an unmistakable badge of quality. You'll find the F.C. Barcelona logo throughout, too, embroidered on cuffs or printed on chests for an authentic effect.

      We have styles for both young and seasoned supporters, so you'll find something for fans of all ages. Why not pick matching gear for the whole family, so you can all show your support? Or choose a pullover in the away colours for little athletes playing further afield. For recovery days, you'll find casual F.C. Barcelona hoodies with design details inspired by your favourite team's strips. Just pair them with matching joggers for the ultimate laid-back look.

      Want to do your bit for the planet? Look out for the Sustainable Materials tag across our range on pieces made with recycled fabrics. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our commitment to reach net zero waste and carbon emissions.