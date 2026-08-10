Dance accessories: tools to help you move
Whether you've perfected your routine or you're finding a new rhythm, our dance equipment is poised to help. We've got hats to complete your street dance look, alongside handy bags for little movers and shakers. Here at Nike, we appreciate that dancers are of all ages and sizes, which is why you'll find items for adults and kids alike. Plus, a range of colours and prints make it easy to discover something to complement your workout wear.
When it comes to travelling between your desk and the dance floor, Nike dance accessories help to keep your kit secure. Why not choose a backpack with padded straps for comfortable wear and an easy grab handle for busy days? Internal compartments are ideal for organising your belongings—especially zip-up pockets for stashing valuables. Like your music on the move? Pick one with a side pouch that you can slip a portable speaker into. For even more room, go for one of our spacious duffle bags. A vented compartment keeps shoes or sweaty clothes separate from the rest of your things—so you can have fresh gear.
Add flair while you move with our sleek dance accessories. Our hats are designed with the iconic Nike Swoosh, so you can look your best as you groove. Ribbed fabrics help to lock in heat and ensure your hat stays firmly in place. Or opt for pure cotton headwear that's breathable in warm weather. Not only do our bucket hats look the part, but the wide rims mean they keep the sun off your face—so you can dance outdoors with added protection.