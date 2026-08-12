Winter running shoes: the protection you need
Whether you're hitting the trail or the treadmill, Nike's winter running shoes lock in warmth when the temperature drops. Our weatherproof styles are designed with high-performance fabrics to keep your feet cosy and supported—even on the chilliest nights.
We were the first sports apparel company to use innovative GORE-TEX fabric on the uppers of our running shoes—and we still use it today. The material's mesh-like pores ensure your feet stay dry, without compromising on breathability. Our winter trail running shoes come with stickier rubber and deeper lugs than our regular running shoes—delivering enhanced protection from the elements. Meanwhile, Storm Tread outsoles are engineered to mimic the traction pattern of winter tyres. Puddles and potholes are no problem, as the grippy design sheds water quickly while delivering reliable traction. Plus, you can tackle every run confidently with our high-visibility options that feature reflective design elements. Or reach for bright, statement colours across our range of winter running shoes—perfect for keeping gloomy days at bay.
For maximum warmth, choose winter running shoes with fleece lining on the inners—they offer cushioned comfort for a smooth ride, even during the harshest runs. Need more spring in your step? With ZoomX foam, you get extra stack height for long miles. A lot of our designs also include a carbon-fibre plate for a propulsive feel, stride after stride. For even more bounce, look for ReactX foam, which delivers 13% more energy return than Nike React foam. It also has a lower carbon footprint, due to the innovative manufacturing process. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero—our mission to take our company to net-zero carbon and net-zero waste.