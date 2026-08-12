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  3. Joggers & Sweatpants

Winter Joggers & Sweatpants

(21)
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
€ 109,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
€ 119,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
€ 99,99
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Trousers
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€ 39,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Open-Hem Trousers
€ 69,99
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
€ 79,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
€ 69,99
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
€ 44,99
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Realtree Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Realtree Trousers
30% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Realtree Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Realtree Open-Hem Trousers
30% off

Joggers and sweatpants for winter: easy styles for cold conditions

Your training plan doesn't stop when cold weather strikes. That's where our winter joggers come in. Whether you're competing outdoors or commuting to the gym, they'll keep you cosy through the chilly months. We craft them from innovative brushed fabric that traps natural body heat between the fibres, so you stay warm without bulk. Plus, the super-soft material and flat seams are kind to the skin, so you can focus on smashing your goals. Sizes for all ages mean everyone can be part of the team. Look out for joggers for winter featuring our iconic Nike Swoosh, too—bringing a premium pop to your apparel.


From your warm-up to your cool-down and everything in between, our sweatpants for winter hit the target. For active days, pick a pair of winter sweatpants with tapered legs that give you the freedom to move naturally. When it's time to kick back, wide-leg options create a relaxed vibe. Roomy fits make it easy to layer them over tights in chillier weather. You'll also find handy pockets ideal for keeping essentials close to hand. We also make our joggers for cold weather with stretchy waistbands and drawcords, so you can fine-tune your perfect fit.


Sustainable materials are always in style. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose winter joggers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.