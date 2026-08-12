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Club Fleece Joggers & Sweatpants

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
€ 39,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
€ 54,99
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Fleece Joggers
€ 74,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
€ 54,99
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 59,99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 59,99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
€ 59,99
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
€ 44,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
€ 59,99
England Club Fleece
England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
+2
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€ 54,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€ 39,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
€ 39,99
Croatia 2026 Fleece Joggers
Croatia 2026 Fleece Joggers Men's Nike Club Joggers
Croatia 2026 Fleece Joggers
Men's Nike Club Joggers
€ 64,99

Club Fleece sweatpants and joggers: soft, streamlined apparel

Get high-performance apparel that combines comfort and a classic design when you go for Nike Club Fleece joggers. Explore midweight brushed options that are extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. These keep their structured shape while ensuring you stay snug. Looking for a different texture? Pick pairs made from French Terry fabric. With unbrushed loops on the inside, this material has exceptional breathability to keep you feeling good all day.


At Nike, we know getting the right fit is vital. That's why our Club Fleece sweatpants come in standard cuts that are relaxed through the seat and thighs. This gives you flexibility to move freely. Meanwhile, designs that taper towards the ankle have a sleek silhouette that's ideal for warming up and cooling down.


Discover Club Fleece joggers with elasticated waistbands and external drawcords, so you can fine-tune your fit. Want to keep your phone with you while you train? Check out pairs featuring convenient pockets with press-stud closures. These mean you can travel light and ensure your essentials stay close to hand. You'll also find cargo styles with extra-roomy flap pockets on the legs. Choose from streamlined designs with neat ribbed cuffs to keep out draughts and help you stay comfortable throughout the day.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike Club Fleece joggers and sweatpants with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.