Club Fleece Clothing & Apparel

(142)
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
€ 54,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
€ 39,99
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
€ 39,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
€ 59,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
€ 39,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Crew
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Crew
€ 59,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 54,99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€ 29,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€ 64,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
€ 44,99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 59,99
Croatia 2026
Croatia 2026 Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
Croatia 2026
Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
€ 69,99
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 59,99
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
Team 31
Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 54,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Full-Zip Club Set
Nike Full-Zip Club Set Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set
Just In
Nike Full-Zip Club Set
Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set
€ 49,99
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€ 89,99
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€ 49,99
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Fleece Joggers
€ 74,99
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
€ 59,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+4
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
€ 64,99
Nike
Nike Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set
Just In
Nike
Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set
€ 44,99
Chicago Bulls Club
Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Chicago Bulls Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€ 59,99
Ja Nike Club
Ja Nike Club Men's Basketball Hoodie
Ja Nike Club
Men's Basketball Hoodie
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
€ 44,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
€ 44,99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 59,99
Croatia 2026
Croatia 2026 Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
Croatia 2026
Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
€ 69,99
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
England Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€ 59,99
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
Team 31
Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
€ 49,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 54,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Full-Zip Club Set
Nike Full-Zip Club Set Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set
Just In
Nike Full-Zip Club Set
Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set
€ 49,99
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€ 89,99
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€ 49,99
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Fleece Joggers
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Fleece Joggers
€ 74,99
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
€ 59,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+4
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
€ 64,99
Nike
Nike Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set
Just In
Nike
Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set
€ 44,99
Chicago Bulls Club
Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Chicago Bulls Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€ 59,99
Ja Nike Club
Ja Nike Club Men's Basketball Hoodie
Ja Nike Club
Men's Basketball Hoodie
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
€ 44,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
€ 49,99

Nike Club Fleece clothes: clean meets casual

Go big on comfort with the Nike Club Fleece collection. Think joggers, hoodies and crew-neck sweatshirts in loopback French terry and mid-weight brushed fleece. Premium fabrics offer a clean finish, breathability and softness—so you're just as ready for the gym as you are for kicking back. Look for loose shorts that fall mid-thigh, as well as versatile cargo trousers with plenty of pockets.


Our Club Fleece hoodies layer easily, whether you want a pullover or full-zip style. Standard fits offer a more streamlined shape, while oversized designs give you plenty of room. Expect dropped sleeves for a stylish drape and loose cuts that are perfect for layering. Looking for that go-to sweatshirt? Our Club Fleece crews are wardrobe staples. Embroidered Swoosh logos on the chest give the soft fleece an elevated everyday look.


When it comes to bottoms, Nike Club Fleece has you covered. Choose from open hem joggers that rest over your shoes and neat fits with ribbed cuffs. These are roomy through the seat and thighs before tapering towards the ankles. The mid-weight brushed fleece fabric is smooth on both sides and exceptionally soft. Meanwhile, an elastic waistband and external drawcord ensure a comfortable, custom fit.


Shopping for the whole family? You'll find Nike Club Fleece in kids' sizes, too. Discover comfy hoodies and sweatshirts that feel fluffy on the inside—perfect for warming up during cold break times and winter football games. Think boxy sweatshirts that are baggy in the body with a slight crop, giving you room to move without feeling too big. Our lightweight fleece is brushed on the inside for extra softness, so it feels gentle on young skin.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Club Fleece clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.