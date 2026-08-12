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Club Fleece Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(88)
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 69,99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Croatia 2026
Croatia 2026 Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
Croatia 2026
Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
€ 69,99
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
€ 59,99
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
Team 31
Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Crew
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Crew
€ 59,99
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€ 69,99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
€ 54,99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 54,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+4
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
€ 64,99
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
€ 69,99
Chicago Bulls Club
Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Chicago Bulls Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
€ 39,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€ 64,99
Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€ 59,99
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€ 89,99
British & Irish Lions
British & Irish Lions Women's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie
British & Irish Lions
Women's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 74,99
New England Patriots
New England Patriots Men's Nike NFL Pullover Hoodie
New England Patriots
Men's Nike NFL Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Brazil Club
Brazil Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Brazil Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
€ 59,99
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
€ 79,99
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Ja Nike Club
Ja Nike Club Men's Basketball Hoodie
Ja Nike Club
Men's Basketball Hoodie
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
€ 59,99
Turkey 2026 Fleece
Turkey 2026 Fleece Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
Turkey 2026 Fleece
Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
€ 69,99
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Club Rules
Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€ 99,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+8
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
€ 44,99
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
€ 79,99
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Milwaukee Bucks Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
€ 49,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
€ 79,99
Brooklyn Nets Club
Brooklyn Nets Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Brooklyn Nets Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nigeria Club
Nigeria Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Nigeria Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Pullover Hoodie
€ 64,99
Team 31 Club
Team 31 Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Team 31 Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Brazil Club
Brazil Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Brazil Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
€ 59,99
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
€ 79,99
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Ja Nike Club
Ja Nike Club Men's Basketball Hoodie
Ja Nike Club
Men's Basketball Hoodie
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
€ 59,99
Turkey 2026 Fleece
Turkey 2026 Fleece Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
Turkey 2026 Fleece
Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
€ 69,99
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Club Rules
Men's French Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€ 99,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+8
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
€ 44,99
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
€ 79,99
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Milwaukee Bucks Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
€ 49,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
€ 79,99
Brooklyn Nets Club
Brooklyn Nets Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Brooklyn Nets Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nigeria Club
Nigeria Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Nigeria Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Pullover Hoodie
€ 64,99
Team 31 Club
Team 31 Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Team 31 Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Golden State Warriors Club
Golden State Warriors Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Golden State Warriors Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 54,99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
€ 59,99
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Cardigan
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
€ 64,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Hoodie
€ 74,99
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Tottenham Hotspur City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€ 89,99
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Tottenham Hotspur City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
€ 59,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Cleveland Cavaliers Club
Cleveland Cavaliers Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Cleveland Cavaliers Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Memphis Grizzlies Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
New York Knicks Club
New York Knicks Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Oklahoma City Thunder Club
Oklahoma City Thunder Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Oklahoma City Thunder Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
San Antonio Spurs Club
San Antonio Spurs Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
San Antonio Spurs Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
€ 79,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Hoodie
€ 49,99
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
€ 64,99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
€ 49,99

Nike Club Fleece sweatshirts and hoodies: crafted for comfort

Whether you're training or relaxing, a Nike Club Fleece hoodie makes every move more comfy. We've got designs for men, women and kids that feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. Lightweight fleece sweatshirts are an easy layer when you need a little extra warmth. You'll also find midweight brushed fleece options that help you stay cosy while keeping their structured shape. Think brushed-back textures that are soft against your skin. Want a piece that blends the cosiness of fleece with the feel of jersey? Choose hoodies and joggers crafted from French terry. Unbrushed loops on the inside give a soft, breathable texture.


Find a Nike Club Fleece sweatshirt in a cut that feels right for you. Experience ultimate relaxation in oversized designs that elevate your rest days. If flexible movement is your top priority, a cropped hoodie lets you stretch without limits. When you want to keep it classic, go for a pullover hoodie. Expect spacious pouch pockets with room for your essentials. Meanwhile, ribbing around the hem and cuffs gives a finished look while locking in heat. Need the flexibility to switch up your fit? Pick from 1/4-zip or full-zip fleece hoodies that you can wear closed for added warmth or unzipped for a breezier feel. Plus, you'll be sheltered from any unexpected drizzle, thanks to double-layer hoods that add extra insulation.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Want to be part of our journey? Choose Nike Club Fleece hoodies with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.