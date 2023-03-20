Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Nike Black Friday Gym Clothing 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Training & Gym
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT UV Hyverse
      Nike Dri-FIT UV Hyverse Men's Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT UV Hyverse
      Men's Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
      €37.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited
      Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Primary
      Nike Dri-FIT Primary Men's Versatile T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Primary
      Men's Versatile T-Shirt
      €47.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Form
      Nike Dri-FIT Form Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Form
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Printed Training Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Printed Training Tank
      €34.99
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike Indy Shine
      Nike Indy Shine Women's Light-Support 2-Piece Pad High-Neck Sports Bra
      Nike Indy Shine
      Women's Light-Support 2-Piece Pad High-Neck Sports Bra
      €42.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Shine Leggings
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Shine Leggings
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      €59.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT UV One Luxe
      Nike Dri-FIT UV One Luxe Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT UV One Luxe
      Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Women's Twist Cropped Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Women's Twist Cropped Short-Sleeve Top
      €49.99
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Women's Long-Sleeve Top
      €49.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Printed Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Printed Leggings
      €69.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S. Men's Woven Fitness Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Men's Woven Fitness Trousers
      €119.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      €29.99
      Nike Indy
      Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Indy
      Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
      €34.99

      Nike Black Friday gym wear: the power to perform

      A great workout begins with the right clothing. Whether you're warming up, testing your limits or cooling down, gym wear in the Nike Black Friday sale helps you train at your peak. Expect practical fits that give you the freedom to move, with ultra-stretchy fabrics for extra comfort. Working up a sweat? Our unique Dri-FIT technology wicks moisture away from your skin so it can dry fast, keeping you cool and focused.

      Breathability is key to all-day comfort. That's why you'll find Nike Black Friday gym clothing deals on pieces with ventilation panels that improve airflow. Looking for gym clothes that give extra support? Compression-fit underwear and base layers hug your body for a supportive feel.

      You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. That's why Nike gym clothes come in a choice of styles and colours. Keep it simple with classic black and white designs, or get Nike Black Friday gym wear deals on pieces in bolder shades. To do your bit to protect our planet's future, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag throughout the range.