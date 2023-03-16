Nike Air Max 90: bounce with every step
Originally designed for performance running, Air Max trainers deliver support and comfort that has been loved by athletes for three decades. The first trainer to use visible Air Max cushioning in the sole, you don't just feel the bounce – you can see it. Combined with a springy foam midsole, the Nike Air Max 90 provides lightweight cushioning that propels each step.
Next-generation Air Max 90s blend Nike DNA and retro designs with sleek silhouettes and modern colourways. Stitched overlays offer durability while adding classic '90s detailing for ultimate street style. Rubber Waffle outsoles provide next-level traction and grip, so you can step, run and jump with speed and focus.
Looking for comfort and convenience? Choose a Nike 90 shoe with heel pull tab and open hole tongue for easy-on and easy-off. A soft padded collar and low-top design make for a super comfortable ride so you can keep your eyes on the prize.