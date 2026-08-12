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ACG Shorts

(16)
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
ACG 'Chamo Camo' Men's 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Chamo Camo'
Men's 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
€ 69,99
ACG "Chamo Camo"
ACG "Chamo Camo" Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG "Chamo Camo"
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
€ 74,99
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
€ 74,99
ACG 'Trailwind'
ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
€ 84,99
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
€ 79,99
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
€ 119,99
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
€ 84,99
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Women's Shorts
Just In
ACG Dolomiti
Women's Shorts
€ 74,99
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Shorts
€ 129,99
ACG Second Sunrise
ACG Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
€ 74,99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
€ 69,99
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Loops
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
€ 84,99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
€ 54,99
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 49,99
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Big Kids’ Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Big Kids’ Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
30% off

ACG Nike shorts: built for adventure

Take your next challenge outdoors with Nike ACG shorts. You'll stay dry and focused, thanks to designs featuring Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology. This combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced cooling and breathability zones to help you stay comfortable. A wide range of colours and cuts makes it easy to find a style to suit you—from bold prints to neutral hues. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, bringing a premium aesthetic to your wardrobe. Roomy shapes give you the freedom to move naturally, while body-hugging shorts create an aerodynamic silhouette.


Want extra support from your ACG shorts? No problem. Look out for options with compressive fabric that hugs your muscles for improved circulation. You'll also find brief-lined shorts that deliver comfort and coverage as you move. Our ultralight four-way stretch woven material moves with you, so nothing gets in the way of your goals. Plus, stretchy waistbands with adjustable drawstrings provide the perfect fit, while staying secure on the go.


Practical pockets across our range make it easy to keep essentials close at hand. Check out styles with zip-up pockets that are ideal for securing valuables, or go the distance with shorts featuring multiple storage options. We're talking mesh drop-in pockets, snug phone pouches and elastic loops on the waistband that are ideal for trekking poles.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose ACG Nike shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.