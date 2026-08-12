ACG Nike shorts: built for adventure
Take your next challenge outdoors with Nike ACG shorts. You'll stay dry and focused, thanks to designs featuring Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology. This combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced cooling and breathability zones to help you stay comfortable. A wide range of colours and cuts makes it easy to find a style to suit you—from bold prints to neutral hues. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, bringing a premium aesthetic to your wardrobe. Roomy shapes give you the freedom to move naturally, while body-hugging shorts create an aerodynamic silhouette.
Want extra support from your ACG shorts? No problem. Look out for options with compressive fabric that hugs your muscles for improved circulation. You'll also find brief-lined shorts that deliver comfort and coverage as you move. Our ultralight four-way stretch woven material moves with you, so nothing gets in the way of your goals. Plus, stretchy waistbands with adjustable drawstrings provide the perfect fit, while staying secure on the go.
Practical pockets across our range make it easy to keep essentials close at hand. Check out styles with zip-up pockets that are ideal for securing valuables, or go the distance with shorts featuring multiple storage options. We're talking mesh drop-in pockets, snug phone pouches and elastic loops on the waistband that are ideal for trekking poles.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose ACG Nike shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.