Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt and Crossover Shorts Set

Effortlessly dress your little athlete in this sweet two-piece set. The graphic tee is a boxy fit that creates the look of a crop with a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The matching shorts are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help keep kids cool and dry while they play, with a stretchy crossover waistband for a comfy fit and a modern look.

Colour Shown: Ghost

Style: IW1820-055