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Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Miler Quarter-Zip Top and Trousers Set - Black

Nike

Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Miler Quarter-Zip Top and Trousers Set

€ 59,99

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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Effortlessly prepare your kid to get in the zone with this coordinated two-piece tracksuit, which is made of fabrics enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help little athletes stay cool and dry while they play. The pullover top has a quarter-zip closure for easy dressing and layering, it features reflective accents and the thumbhole cuffs add a modern touch. The trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, pockets provide spots to stash small items and the tapered legs have zip-closure cuffs.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IU5336-010

Nike

€ 59,99

Effortlessly prepare your kid to get in the zone with this coordinated two-piece tracksuit, which is made of fabrics enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help little athletes stay cool and dry while they play. The pullover top has a quarter-zip closure for easy dressing and layering, it features reflective accents and the thumbhole cuffs add a modern touch. The trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, pockets provide spots to stash small items and the tapered legs have zip-closure cuffs.

Product Details

  • Top: 55% recycled polyester/45% polyester. Pants: 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IU5336-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 4 and is 3′6″ (107cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Miler Quarter-Zip Top and Trousers Set

    Nike

    € 59,99

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