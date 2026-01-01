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Nike Younger Kids' Crew and Printed Leggings Set - Pink Rise

Nike

Younger Kids' Crew and Printed Leggings Set

€ 49,99
Pink Rise
Black

Klarna Available at checkout.

Easily dress your little athlete for play, chill or the classroom with this two-piece set. The fleece top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and the matching flared leggings have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help your kiddo stay cool and dry while they play.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise
  • Style: IZ7495-621

Nike

€ 49,99

Easily dress your little athlete for play, chill or the classroom with this two-piece set. The fleece top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and the matching flared leggings have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help your kiddo stay cool and dry while they play.

Product Details

  • Top: 60% cotton/40% polyester. Leggings: 88% polyester/12% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise
  • Style: IZ7495-621

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 6 and is 3′11″ (119cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Younger Kids' Crew and Printed Leggings Set

    Nike

    € 49,99

    Complete the look