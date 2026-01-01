Nike
Younger Kids' 2-Piece Crew Set
Klarna Available at checkout.
This set of everyday essentials pieces is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on your child's skin. The cosy crew top has a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank top. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: JA3218-010
Nike
This set of everyday essentials pieces is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on your child's skin. The cosy crew top has a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank top. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.
Product Details
- 60% cotton/40% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: JA3218-010
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size 5.5 and is 3'9" (114cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size 6 and is 3'7" (109cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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