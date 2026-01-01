Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Klarna Available at checkout.
Built for football training, this Academy top feels ultralight and cool, with side mesh panels for extra airflow. Its slim fit gives a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.
- Colour Shown: Sport Red/Black/White
- Style: IR0471-614
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top
Built for football training, this Academy top feels ultralight and cool, with side mesh panels for extra airflow. Its slim fit gives a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Colour Shown: Sport Red/Black/White
- Style: IR0471-614
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′7″ (140cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top