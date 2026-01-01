 
image 1 of 5
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top - Sport Red/Black/White

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top

Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

€ 27,99

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Built for football training, this Academy top feels ultralight and cool, with side mesh panels for extra airflow. Its slim fit gives a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.


  • Colour Shown: Sport Red/Black/White
  • Style: IR0471-614

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top

€ 27,99

Built for football training, this Academy top feels ultralight and cool, with side mesh panels for extra airflow. Its slim fit gives a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Colour Shown: Sport Red/Black/White
  • Style: IR0471-614

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4′7″ (140cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top.

    Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

    Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top

    € 27,99

    Complete the look