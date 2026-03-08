Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)

Perfect Bag for Workouts
Good stylish kids shoe
This duffel bag has quickly become my go to bag for post work trips to the gym. At 24L, this bag is the perfect size for a change of clothes and shoes. Plus, the zippered pocket on the outside is a great size to hold my phone and keys. I especially like the sleeve inside the bag that helps separate my clothes from my shoes. The duffel feels like good quality and I have no doubt it will hold up for a couple of years. This bag won’t work if you’re hoping to store multiple outfits, but if you need a quick bag to store your clothes for that quick gym trip after work, you can’t find a better option out there.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
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