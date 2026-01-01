Recycled Materials
Nike
Trail Running Belt
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
The Nike Trail Running Belt is designed to reduce bouncing and help keep your items secure during your run. A removable bungee system holds extra gear, while elastic-silicone loops let you store your poles for easy carrying.
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Sail
- Style: IQ5928-077
Nike
The Nike Trail Running Belt is designed to reduce bouncing and help keep your items secure during your run. A removable bungee system holds extra gear, while elastic-silicone loops let you store your poles for easy carrying.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Four internal pockets and a secure zip pocket for your phone and valuables.
Product Details
- 81% polyester/19% elastane
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Sail
- Style: IQ5928-077
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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