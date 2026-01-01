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Nike Tennis Premier Head Tie - White/Black

Nike

Tennis Premier Head Tie

€ 22,99
White/Black
Black/White
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

This Nike head tie makes it easy to manage your hair, as well as sweat. Its moisture-wicking technology pairs with a breathable cotton layer to help you stay dry and comfortable, set after set.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: IW5822-101

Nike

€ 22,99

This Nike head tie makes it easy to manage your hair, as well as sweat. Its moisture-wicking technology pairs with a breathable cotton layer to help you stay dry and comfortable, set after set.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • 59% cotton/37% polyester/4% elastane
  • Heat-transfer Nike Swoosh
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: IW5822-101

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Tennis Premier Head Tie

    Nike

    € 22,99

    Complete the look