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Nike
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie
€ 94,99
Klarna Available at checkout.
Stay in the zone (even when the sweat dries). This hoodie's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, giving you that post-run comfort with an extra roomy feel.
- Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson
- Style: IU3945-063
Nike
€ 94,99
Stay in the zone (even when the sweat dries). This hoodie's midweight brushed fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, giving you that post-run comfort with an extra roomy feel.
Benefits
- Oversized fit is designed to feel extra roomy through the body.
- Double-layer hood construction adds soft structure.
Product details
- Graphics on front and back
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Bright Crimson
- Style: IU3945-063
Size & Fit
- Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike
€ 94,99