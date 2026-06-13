Jordan Perforated Duffel (40L)

Nice bag, not complete
Wailam
Nice bag. Unfortunately the Jumpman basketball keychain wasn't attached on mines. A little disappointing, the details matter.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Carry your stuff like a baller while elevating your fit with this sleek duffel bag, which is made of faux leather that is backed for durability and features logo embroidery. The main compartment is spacious enough for your gym gear, daily haul or an overnight trip; a pocket inside helps you secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to; and the adjustable strap is removable for versatile carry.
Jordan
Carry your stuff like a baller while elevating your fit with this sleek duffel bag, which is made of faux leather that is backed for durability and features logo embroidery. The main compartment is spacious enough for your gym gear, daily haul or an overnight trip; a pocket inside helps you secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to; and the adjustable strap is removable for versatile carry.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4 stars
Nice bag, not complete
Wailam
Nice bag. Unfortunately the Jumpman basketball keychain wasn't attached on mines. A little disappointing, the details matter.
Jordan