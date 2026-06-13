Jordan Perforated Duffel (40L)

Carry your stuff like a baller while elevating your fit with this sleek duffel bag, which is made of faux leather that is backed for durability and features logo embroidery. The main compartment is spacious enough for your gym gear, daily haul or an overnight trip; a pocket inside helps you secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to; and the adjustable strap is removable for versatile carry.

Colour Shown: Black

Style: IV0367-010