Jordan Duffel (48.5L)

Whether you're headed to the gym, the job or an overnight trip, get in the zone with this duffel bag. The spacious main compartment houses a laptop sleeve, stash your drink in the water-bottle pocket on the right side and put a change of shoes in the vented shoes garage on the left side. Place small valuables like jewellery, your phone or passport in one of the hidden velvet-lined pockets on the front while the handles and removable strap create versatile wear and carry options.

Colour Shown: Black

Style: IR8395-010