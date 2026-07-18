Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Already falling apart after 1 use
AmaliaV745713077
Was really excited to get these socks as they look and feel quite slick. However, these are sadly not very durable, which is disappointing given the premium price tag. I wore them once, and after a wash the fabric has already deteriorated considerably and there is almost a hole over the heel. I submitted a request under the warranty and the response I received was that this was consistent with ‘normal’ wear and tear. As if these were disposable socks! Very poor from Nike.