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Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew Socks (2 Pairs)

€ 17,99
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
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Klarna Available at checkout.

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8525-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

€ 17,99

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • 59% cotton/37% polyester/2% elastane/1% nylon
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8525-901

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Love it but if they were dri-fit even better

    shyheime888721386

    I love the style of it It match what with i worn yesterday beautiful with a kiss Would have been also dope if they were dri-fit

  • Stylish

    sherazh281184310

    Stylish and comfy, fit perfect and a snug fit

  • Die besten Gym-Socken

    muhammedc345411359

    Top geeignet für das Gym. An den Fersen und am Fußballen sehr gut gepolstert, so dass man auch längere Strecken laufen kann!

Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Elevated

€ 17,99

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