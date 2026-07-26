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Nike Everyday Elevated Ankle Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Elevated

Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

€ 19,99
Nike Everyday Elevated Ankle Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Ankle Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
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Klarna Available at checkout.

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Court graphics serve match style beyond the court.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8635-902

Nike Everyday Elevated

€ 19,99

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Court graphics serve match style beyond the court.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product details

  • 69% cotton/29% polyester/2% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8635-902

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (6)

4.3 stars

  • like the emblem..........

    ChrisG960103187

    seem like they run small...or my feet grown..............

  • Absolutely brilliant sock.

    EDENj260940973

    Absolutely love these. Incredibly comfortable and light. I forgot I was wearing them they are that good. I would very highly recommend. Great design.

  • Günni15182

    Gute Verarbeitung und gute Passform!

Nike Everyday Elevated Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Elevated

€ 19,99

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