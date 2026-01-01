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Recycled Materials
England Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 79,99
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Future champions need the ensemble to match. Made with sweat-wicking tech, this England Strike tracksuit includes classic-fitting trousers and a zip-up jacket for complete comfort.
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/Obsidian/Speed Red/White
- Style: IB7986-486
England Strike
€ 79,99
Future champions need the ensemble to match. Made with sweat-wicking tech, this England Strike tracksuit includes classic-fitting trousers and a zip-up jacket for complete comfort.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/Obsidian/Speed Red/White
- Style: IB7986-486
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′3″ (130cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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England Strike
€ 79,99