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Nike Energy
Women's Bodysuit
€ 89,99
Klarna Available at checkout.
Show off your form in this sleek bodysuit. The midweight, ultra-soft fabric offers smooth coverage so the only thing that shines through is your confidence.
- Colour Shown: Phantom
- Style: IM6096-030
Nike Energy
€ 89,99
Show off your form in this sleek bodysuit. The midweight, ultra-soft fabric offers smooth coverage so the only thing that shines through is your confidence.
Product Details
- Body/Lining: 53% nylon/47% elastane. Gusset lining: 60% cotton/40% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Phantom
- Style: IM6096-030
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (172cm approx.)
- Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Energy
€ 89,99