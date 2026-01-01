Nike Energy Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

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Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
30% off
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Nike took the football world by storm 30 years ago. This sweat-wicking top has the same details as those timeless mid-'90s designs, but with the tech to stand up to the modern game.
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Off-Noir/Summit White/Summit White
- Style: IF1534-121
Nike Energy
30% off
Nike took the football world by storm 30 years ago. This sweat-wicking top has the same details as those timeless mid-'90s designs, but with the tech to stand up to the modern game.
Product Details
- Ribbed collar and cuffs
- Woven jock tag
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Off-Noir/Summit White/Summit White
- Style: IF1534-121
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Energy
30% off