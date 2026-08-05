Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)

Reliable
Coachad
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Exactly as they have always been. Teenager approved.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Klarna Available at checkout.
Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.
Nike Elite 2.0
Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Reliable
Coachad
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Exactly as they have always been. Teenager approved.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Great socks
Mikewattz
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Picked these up a few weeks ago for work and the keep my feet dry and feeling great and comfy
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Amazing cushion
Jerome91
The cushion on these socks are amazing and very comfortable to play basketball with
Nike Elite 2.0