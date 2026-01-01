Nike Dura Feel 10
Golf Glove (Left Regular) (Three Pack)
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove features lightweight synthetic leather on the palm for a secure grip and stretch fabric on the back that allows you to move naturally with every swing. This updated version has a reinforced palm and thumb to give you extra durability where you need it most.
- Colour Shown: Pearl White/Pearl White/Black
- Style: IO1741-284
Nike Dura Feel 10
The Nike Dura Feel 10 Golf Glove features lightweight synthetic leather on the palm for a secure grip and stretch fabric on the back that allows you to move naturally with every swing. This updated version has a reinforced palm and thumb to give you extra durability where you need it most.
Benefits
- Premium synthetic-leather palm and thumb, for a consistent grip on your club and control of your swing.
- Stretch fabric on the back allows you to move naturally.
Product Details
- Palm: 60% PU leather/30% polyester/10% nylon. Back: 50% PU leather/45% polyester/5% elastane. Other: 40% polyester/32% PU leather/18% nylon/10% elastane.
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pearl White/Pearl White/Black
- Style: IO1741-284
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Dura Feel 10.
Nike Dura Feel 10