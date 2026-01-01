Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
Custom Shoes
Klarna Available at checkout.
Cheetah and tiger and croc—oh my! It's time to design the Dunk of your dreams. Let your imagination go wild with a variety of textured animal prints in a '90s-inspired colour palette. And don't forget your shoelery for the finishing touch.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: FJ2253-900
Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
Cheetah and tiger and croc—oh my! It's time to design the Dunk of your dreams. Let your imagination go wild with a variety of textured animal prints in a '90s-inspired colour palette. And don't forget your shoelery for the finishing touch.
What's Your Base?
Croc suede and velvet cheetah and tiger animal prints came to play—let them run wild or tame your look with some classic leather.
Bare your sole
Choose from classic gum outsoles or bright translucent rubber.
Let's get personal
Add up to 7 characters on the tongue to make this creation uniquely yours.
More Benefits
- The upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
- The foam midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning.
- Rubber outsole with classic hoops pivot circle adds durability and traction.
Nike By You Details
- Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
- Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with a customisable inscription on your shoes. Plus, your name is on the box.
- With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: FJ2253-900
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.