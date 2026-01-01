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Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road-Running Shoes - Black/British Khaki/Fusion Red/Sail

Nike Downshifter 14

Women's Road Running Shoes

€ 69,99
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.


  • Colour Shown: Black/British Khaki/Fusion Red/Sail
  • Style: IR0210-001

Nike Downshifter 14

€ 69,99

Increased foam stacks give responsive cushioning for comfort and bounce.

Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.

Open-Hole Mesh

Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability and is accented with a wild print.

Springy cushioning

We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.

Comfortable Containment

Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

What's New?

  • Increased foam stack height
  • Open-hole mesh upper

Product Details

  • Weight: Approx. 276g (Women's UK 10)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
  • Colour Shown: Black/British Khaki/Fusion Red/Sail
  • Style: IR0210-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road-Running Shoes

    Nike Downshifter 14

    € 69,99

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