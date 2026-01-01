Nike Diamond Showcase MTL
Baseball Boots
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Unleash your inner beast and mash whatever mistake was extended your way in the Nike Diamond Showcase. Stable thanks to a full-length plate and secure with a midfoot band, it's made to optimise your power wherever pure force is required to change the game.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: IQ9960-900
Nike Diamond Showcase MTL
Unleash your inner beast and mash whatever mistake was extended your way in the Nike Diamond Showcase. Stable thanks to a full-length plate and secure with a midfoot band, it's made to optimise your power wherever pure force is required to change the game.
Transfer Power
Our midfoot fit band helps keep your foot secure and locked down, so you can experience optimal power transfer.
Swing Hard
The full-length plate offers optimal torsional stiffness with a connected feel to the ground. The reduced toe spring helps optimise ground contact.
Cushy Midsole
The midsole is made of Cushlon, which delivers all-inning comfort. We lowered the midsole height too, for a more connected feel to the ground and optimal stability.
More Benefits
- Our player-approved Drag-On technology provides lightweight support for toe drags.
- Durable mesh upper
- 1.5cm (approx.) raised-collar heights
Product details
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: IQ9960-900
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Nike Diamond Showcase MTL
More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.