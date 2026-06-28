triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 6
Croatia 2026 Pre-Match Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top - Chlorine Blue/Hyper Royal/White

Recycled Materials

Croatia 2026 Pre-Match

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top

€ 69,99
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A slim, streamlined fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when play heats up.


  • Colour Shown: Chlorine Blue/Hyper Royal/White
  • Style: IO8626-447

Croatia 2026 Pre-Match

€ 69,99

After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A slim, streamlined fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when play heats up.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Colour Shown: Chlorine Blue/Hyper Royal/White
  • Style: IO8626-447

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Hrvaska aufwärmen Dress

    Daniel249e4ab40ccb4e139835c2bc38193de6

    Klasse Dress , alles Bestens. Sieht sehr schön aus . Hingucker

Croatia 2026 Pre-Match Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top

Croatia 2026 Pre-Match

€ 69,99

Complete the look