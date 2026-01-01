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Croatia 2026
Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie
€ 69,99
Klarna Available at checkout.
Fleece Pullover Hoodie combines classic style with the soft comfort of fleece.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/University Red
- Style: IO8649-451
Croatia 2026
€ 69,99
Fleece Pullover Hoodie combines classic style with the soft comfort of fleece.
Product Details
- 80–82% cotton/18–20% polyester.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/University Red
- Style: IO8649-451
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Croatia 2026
€ 69,99