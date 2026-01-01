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Croatia 2026 Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie - Obsidian/White/University Red

Croatia 2026

Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie

€ 69,99
Select SizeSize Guide

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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Fleece Pullover Hoodie combines classic style with the soft comfort of fleece.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/University Red
  • Style: IO8649-451

Croatia 2026

€ 69,99

Fleece Pullover Hoodie combines classic style with the soft comfort of fleece.

Product Details

  • 80–82% cotton/18–20% polyester.
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/University Red
  • Style: IO8649-451

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Croatia 2026 Men's Nike Pullover Club Hoodie

    Croatia 2026

    € 69,99

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